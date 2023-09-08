EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was transported with severe injuries after a motor vehicle accident happened at mile marker 3 on I-10 near Vinton.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a road closure is scheduled for the next four hours at mile marker 3 in the eastbound direction.

Motorists are advised to proceed to mile marker 0 towards main street to access Doniphan Road or use Loop 404 as an alternative route.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.