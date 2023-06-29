UPDATE: Police say a 39-year-old male was shot and taken to Del Sol Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police are now investigating this as a murder.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is investigating a shooting that happened in East El Paso early Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting possibly happened at the 2000 block of Diciembre Dr.

A gunshot wound victim was transported by a “private vehicle” to Del Sol Hospital, according to police.

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more details on this incident.