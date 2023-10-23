EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person has died after they were involved in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer near Tornillo late Sunday night, Oct. 22, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at around 11 p.m. Sunday, to mile marker 56 on Interstate 10 in reference to a “vehicle disturbance.”

The Sheriff’s Office says initial calls from the public were reporting a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the westbound lanes.

As deputies responded to the call, the vehicle became involved in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the wrong-way driver died and the occupants of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

The wrong-way driver’s vehicle then caught on fire, and Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released on the driver or the investigation until the next of kin is notified.