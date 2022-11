EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A SWAT situation erupted in Central El Paso about 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 after police with the Gang Unit tried to execute a warrant along the 3300 block of Harrison.

One person has barricaded themselves into a residence. SWAT and the Crisis Management Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update this as soon as we learn more information.