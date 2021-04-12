Perches Funeral Homes offering an alternative to cremated remains

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Perches Funeral Homes is now offering the first-ever alternative to ashes.

According to a release, families choosing cremation can now receive “stone-like” solidified remains that can be touched, held and shared.

This is made possible by a partnership between Perches Funeral Homes and Parting Stone.

Parting Stone is a new start-up based out of Santa Fe, N.M., whose technology offers a new clean alternative to cremated remains following cremation.

“These cremation stones are an option and allow persons to view the remains in ways that are more meaningful to them,” said Salvador Perches, owner of Perches Funeral Homes. “Some people place them in a garden or in a glass vase accented with silk flowers. Remains are no longer limited to urns. A person can use the stones and their imagination in their own special way.”

The release states that the solidification process returns the full amount of cremation remains into a solid form that resembles a collection of polished stones.

The average person results in about 40-60 solids ranging in size from thumb-nail up to palm-size. The color of each person’s solidified remains is 100 percent natural, with many resulting in white stones, but some are a hue of blue, green, or another radical variation, the release said.

“We developed an alternative to conventional cremated remains to help families feel a meaningful connection with their departed. When you choose cremation, you no longer have to take home ashes,” says Parting Stone Founder and CEO Justin Crowe.

