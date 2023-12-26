EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Percha Dam State Park, a popular fishing and camping spot in Southern New Mexico, is getting bigger.

The New Mexico State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 26 that a new lease with the Bureau of Reclamation is adding 165 acres to the park in Sierra County.

The park is about 25 miles south of Truth or Consequences.

Map of newly leased acreage at Percha Dam. Courtesy of the New Mexico State Parks Division

Under the updated lease agreement, the land owned by the Bureau of Reclamation is now managed by New Mexico State Parks for preservation and recreation purposes. The new acreage is located just north of Percha Dam along the Rio Grande in Caballo.

“With the acquisition of the property, State Parks will work to update the Management Plan for Percha Dam State Park. The plan update will include adding the new acreage, in addition to taking public input about other potential changes because of this new acreage,” said Saul Baquera, NM State Parks Southwest Region manager. “Our initial plans call for enhancing the property recreational activities by adding walking trails and bird blinds throughout the property.”

Under New Mexico State Park management rules, hunting is no longer allowed within the acquired property boundaries. All New Mexico State Parks are closed to hunting except in designated areas for specific species.

Percha Dam State Park offers camping, interpretive trails, education programs, picnicking, and more. To make a camping reservation, go to reserveamerica.com.