People with Allergies Will Spend $16,000 in Their Life Dealing with Them

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Allergies aren’t just annoying.  They also hit you where it hurts . . . your wallet. 

A new poll found that 49% of Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. 

Over the course of your life, you’ll spend more than $16,000 dealing with them.

The average person with allergies spends $266 a year on meds and other treatments.  That breaks down to about $22 a month or $16,146 over the course of your life if you live to the average age of 78.

36% of people say their allergies have been worse this year . . . 26% said better . . . and 39% said about the same. 

The poll also found almost half of people have confused their allergy symptoms with COVID since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

NYC's new all-glass elevator climbs 1,210 feet

Studio 9 preview: D-BAT West El Paso

El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for community help finding missing person

Early voting in EPISD runoff election begins Monday

El Paso, Las Cruces Trucking company in need of hundreds of drivers and other positions

City expecting an increase in general fund spending

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link