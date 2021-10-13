People line road outside Blue Origin sight in Van Horn as William Shatner is set to launch into space

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP)

VAN HORN, Texas (KTSM) – Blue Origin New Shepard Mission NS-18 is set to take off at 9 a.m. Central Time, that’s 8 a.m. in El Paso.

Blue Origin is Jeff Bezos’s, private spaceflight company.

90-year-old actor William Shatner is among the crew members. You may remember Shatner as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series.

People could be seen lining the road outside of the Blue Origin launch pad waiting to see the launch, one of them being 16-year-old Brianna Morales who woke up at 4 a.m. to drive to Van Horn from El Paso with her dad.

“The reason I woke up early is that I’ve been really fascinated with space lately like I even want to go to space maybe one day. I thought it was a great experience, it’s right near El Paso and to be able to actually experience this and see a launch is something else,” said Morales.

The trip from El Paso to the Blue Origin launch pad is about two and a half hours. However, some spectators drove much farther than that. Doyle Culp and Vivian Clup drove to Van Horn from Crawly Texas, saying the trip took about seven hours but the couple says it’s worth it.

“It’s on my bucket list that’s it,” said Doyle Culp.

Viola Arriola and Tony Arriola drove from Alpine and say they are big Star Trek fans.

“I’m excited for him you know 90 years old, he’s excited, we’re excited, I’ve been watching him since he was younger,” said Viola Arriola.

