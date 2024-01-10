EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What was supposed to be a traffic-congestion solution for the commuters of Pellicano Drive, has turned into a yearly ordeal for residents after the construction company JAR defaulted and filed for bankruptcy midway into the project, turning it into a legal battle between them, Camino Real regional mobility authority and county commissioners.

KTSM spoke to County Commissioner Illiana Holguin to get the latest updates on the case. She stated that their top priority right now is “trying to reach a settlement with the surety company, that will hopefully get the project back on track and start it again as soon as possible.”

A local vendor mentioned how much the delays in reconstruction have impacted his sales.

“I was originally moved from Corazon Blvd. because of the heavy machinery,” the local vendor said. Now people avoid the road where he is stationed at because of how congested it gets, driving his sales down.

Despite the relief road that was built to alleviate congestion, the area continues to grow, newer developments are being built and this will continue to be a problem in the long haul.

Maria Ambriz, a long-time business owner of Vogue Hair Salon mentioned her clientele has dropped due to traffic issues. She was told the reconstruction would be completed two years ago, and still has not received any updates.

Until a final agreement is reached, the construction project has no new start date. Business owners like Ambriz, have one message for those responsible “please consider our businesses, because it’s really affecting us.”