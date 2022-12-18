A pedestrian was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle along North Loop Sunday, Dec. 18.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle along the 9500 block of North Loop in the Lower Valley, El Paso police reported.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. at North Loop and Excelsior Road near Lancaster Elementary School. Emergency dispatch originally said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This was the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian this weekend in El Paso. A pedestrian was killed shortly before midnight Friday night along Doniphan Drive near Redd Road in the Upper Valley.

No details have been released on what led up to the crash.