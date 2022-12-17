EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly before midnight Friday night along Doniphan near Redd Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley, El Paso police reported.

Special Traffic Investigators, who respond to major crashes including fatalities, are at the scene, looking into what caused the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation emailed out a notice that all lanes in both directions along Doniphan between Redd and W. Green are closed. Clearing time is until further notice.

Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area.