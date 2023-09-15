EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday evening, Sept. 15 and was taken to a hospital with what are being called serious injuries, El Paso Police say.

The incident happened at Copia and Rivera in South-Central. Police sent out an alert to media at about 6:30 p.m. but they did not include a time when the incident happened.

Special Traffic Investigations is on the scene.

It is the second serious crash that STI has responded to on Friday. Earlier, one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle at Saul Kleinfeld and Firehouse in far East El Paso.

