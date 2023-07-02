A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night, July 1, at Interstate 10 West at Yarbrough.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 10 in East El Paso late Saturday night, El Paso Police reported.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. at I-10 West and Yarbrough. Special Traffic Investigations, which responds to serious or fatal crashes, is looking into the crash.

No information has been released at this time on how badly hurt the pedestrian is or what led up to the crash. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Lee Trevino.

