Pedestrian struck by semi suffers life-threatening injuries

by: Brenda Medina

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A stretch of I-10 is blocked off overnight following a pedestrian crash in West El Paso late Wednesday night.

Authorities told KTSM a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck on I-10 east at Transmountain.
El Paso police said the pedestrian was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene Thursday morning as they work to determine how this accident happened.


The scene has been cleared and all lanes on I-10 East at Transmountain have re-opened.

