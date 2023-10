EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle struck a pedestrian in Northeast El Paso on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5, resulting in at least one person with serious injuries, according to El Paso Police.

Photos by Tony Pina/KTSM

The crash happened at Villa Milagro Street and Aggie Circle at about 1:15 p.m. Villa Milagro is closed between La Vista Street and Galahad.

A spokesperson with the Fire Department said one person was transported Code 3 (serious injuries).