Pedestrian hit Thursday in crash on Alameda is named by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who was struck by a City of El Paso pickup truck on Thursday morning has been identified by the El Paso Police Department.

Miguel Pantoja Carrillo, 73, was crossing Alameda at a crosswalk with a green light when he was hit by a 2017 Ford F150 truck belonging to the City of El Paso. The truck, which was being driven by Jaime Jacquez, 29, was turning from Harris to Alameda, a police department news release said.

Police said the driver “failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.”

Carrillo was taken to Del Sol Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is working the case, the release said.