Pedestrian killed in Sunday crash on Alameda identified by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The woman who was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Sunday afternoon has been identified by police.

Maria Margarita Garcia, 70, was struck and killed by a truck at about 3:54 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alameda and Ysleta.

According to a police news release, the light turned green for the truck, driven by Israel Garcia Montez, 75, and he began a left-hand turn, where Garcia was crossing at the time.

The truck hit Garcia and she died at the scene from her injuries. Montez remained at the scene and called for emergency services, police said.

The accident is still being investigated by the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit.