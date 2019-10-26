Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Las Cruces Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 58-year-old man was killed Friday night in Las Cruces after being hit by a car on north Solano Drive.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Solano Drive, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Police said the man was walking across Solano when he was hit by a black pickup truck and then a silver or white car. Both vehicles left the scene without stopping, the release said.

Police believe the first car was a 2003 to 2007 Chevrolet single-cab truck. Both cars will have visible damage to the front of the vehicle.

“Drivers of those vehicles may try to conceal the damage or the vehicles,” Las Cruces Police said in the release. “Drivers may possibly park their vehicle inside a garage or in a backyard when they don’t normally. They may also change their regular routine such as not going to work or skipping a family gathering.”

Anyone with information may call police at 575-526-0795 or Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.