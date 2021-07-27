Pedestrian killed in East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigations with the El Paso Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian collision that happened Tuesday night in East El Paso.



Police said it happened at Gateway West and Lee Trevino.

Lee Trevino North and South bound will be closed between Rojas and Gateway West. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



