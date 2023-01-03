EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 76-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in West El Paso on Dec. 31, police say.

According to police, Gerald Womack was crossing North Mesa near Shadow Mountain at about 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when he was struck by an SUV.

Womack was taken to the hospital with what initially were called non-life-threatening injuries but later died while being transported to a second hospital, according to police.

On Jan. 1, the Medical Examiner’s Office notified police that the man’s death resulted from the crash.

Police say Womack had crossed North Mesa in non-designated area.

The city of El Paso finished 2022 with 74 traffic deaths compared to 75 the previous year.