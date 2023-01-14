EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run.

The incident happened along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed as a fatality.

This is an area known for migrants to cross into the U.S. but police have not identified the person who was struck and killed.

Special Traffic Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for this crash. Police are describing the vehicle that was involved as black in color with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 to remain anonymous or the non-emergency police number at (915) 842-4400.