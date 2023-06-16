EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday, June 15 in Las Cruces.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at Solano and Amador, according to the Las Cruces Police.

First responders arrived to find a 23-year-old woman, who was hit by a vehicle that was turning south onto Solano Drive.



The pedestrian suffered a fractured leg and was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.



Traffic investigators learned the pedestrian was crossing Solano, from west to east, in a designated crosswalk and with the walk signal illuminated. The driver was turning south from Amador Avenue to Solano Drive and struck the pedestrian, police say.



The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failing to yield to the pedestrian.



The Las Cruces Police Department reminds drivers to be aware of pedestrians whether they are in a crosswalk or not. Pedestrians are reminded to cross roads only in designated crosswalks and stay alert for oncoming vehicles.