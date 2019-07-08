Pedestrian identified by El Paso Police in deadly accident on Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday night in a pedestrian crash on Yarbrough.

Carlos Alfonso Martinez, 58, was hit by a car at about 9:08 p.m. Saturday as he tried to cross the 900 block of Yarbrough, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release.

Martinez was not at a designated crosswalk when a 2008 Kia Optima was going south on Yarbrough and struck him, the release said.

Police said he was taken to Del Sol Hospital where he died.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit is still working on the case.