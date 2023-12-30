EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, Dec. 29 along Solano Drive in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

LCPD says that shortly before 6 p.m., the Las Cruces Police and Fire departments were dispatched to South Solano Drive near California Avenue on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that a 38-year-old woman was struck by an SUV. LCPD say life-saving measures were attempted but the woman died from her injuries on scene.

The woman’s identity is known by law enforcement but will not be disclosed to the public until her family has been properly notified, according to LCPD.

LCPD Traffic investigators learned from witnesses that the pedestrian was crossing Solano, east to west, when she walked in front of traffic and was struck by an SUV in the southbound lane.

There is no marked crosswalk in the area and conditions were dark at the time of the crash, according to LCPD.

LCPD says the SUV driver, age 36, remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

No other injuries were reported, and no charges are anticipated in this incident, according to LCPD.