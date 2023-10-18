EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are asking for the public’s help after a suspected migrant was struck and killed by several vehicles along I-10 Monday night, Oct. 16, near UTEP.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a Border Patrol sensor was triggered in the area of Schuster.

Border Patrol agents observed footprints that traveled eastbound toward I-10 and Porfirio Diaz, and they also observed a group of people running across I-10, according to police.

Police say one of the individuals in the group was struck by a Jeep Wrangler and several other unknown vehicles. The pedestrian died on the scene.

Border Patrol confirmed with KTSM that the pedestrian was a “suspected migrant.”

Witnesses are encouraged to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.

Anyone with information with this incident may also call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.