Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV near Downtown El Paso earlier this week

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An elderly man was killed after he was struck by an SUV earlier this week near Downtown El Paso.

Javier Garcia, 72, was hit and killed by a 2001 black Suburban on Sept. 30 at a crosswalk in the 500 block of S. Kansas. The Suburban was driven by Steven Uribe, 26, police said in a news release.

“Uribe stopped at the intersection but made a right turn from Third onto Kansas and failed to yield the right of way to Mr. Garcia at the crosswalk,” the release said.

Garcia was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The release did not say if charges are pending.

