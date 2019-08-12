Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi-truck on Dona Ana highway

elpasostrong
DONA ANA, NM (KTSM) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on a Dona Ana highway overnight.

According to New Mexico State Police, it happened at about 3:30 a.m. on I-10 near milepost 150 south of Las Cruces.

Officials say the pedestrian was walking across the highway in a dark area when the truck hit him or her.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck is not facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with KTSM.com for updates.

