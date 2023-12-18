EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Come 2024, Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa will be footing up and down like a UNLV Rebel.

The Spartans’ signal caller committed to UNLV live on KTSM’s airwaves during the 6 p.m. show on Monday. Ochoa chose the Rebels over the hometown UTEP Miners, who he had originally committed to back in May under former head coach Dana Dimel.

Ochoa will enroll early at UNLV and head to Las Vegas in January. He’ll have an official signing ceremony later this week to sign his letter of intent.

For Ochoa, it was a quick turnaround to commit to UNLV. Rebels offensive coordinator Brennan Marion offered Ochoa at the end of the 2023 college football season, just weeks before signing day. After Dimel was fired at UTEP and Scotty Walden was hired, the Miners re-offered Ochoa, but ultimately UNLV won out.

“They’re a run-and-gun West Coast-type of offense and I think I fit that offense very well. Coach Marion has been with me along this journey and has explained to me that it’s a great fit for me. I just can’t wait to go do my thing,” Ochoa said.

UNLV had one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2023, going 9-4 in the regular season and playing for the Mountain West Conference championship under Barry Odom.

Ochoa said Marion got in touch with the coaching staff at Pebble Hills and, “shot his shot,” with the Spartans quarterback.

“I’m just so excited. Coach Odom is building a great thing down there and I can’t wait to step on campus and contribute any way I can,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa threw for 2,107 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, while rushing for 886 yards and three scores during his senior season at Pebble Hills. A four-year starter, he led the Spartans to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs as a junior in 2022.