EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — SISD’s Pebble Hills High School marching band advanced to the 2023 UIL State Marching Band Championship after earning high marks at the UIL Area A-6A Marching Band contest on Saturday, Oct. 21, the school district said in a press release.

Pebble Hills High School will compete against 43 high school marching bands across Texas at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Bands will march in the preliminary performance round on Monday, Oct. 30. The top 14 performing bands will compete in the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“Our students have worked really hard, and I’ve seen them grow and mature a lot as performers, especially this year,” said Pebble Hills band director Maximo Sierra. “When they announced that we were advancing to state, they were super happy. They’ve been working toward this goal since we started practice in July.”

The band’s 240 members will perform “Letter from the Heart”, which is a show about a soldier named Daniel and his sweetheart, Sarah, exchanging letters during World War II. They will be under the direction of Sierra, Cecil Crabtree and Maria Carbajal, SISD said in a press release.

The Spartans were one of seven bands that advanced to the finals in the Area A-6A marching contest, which also included Eastlake and Montwood high school.