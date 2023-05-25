EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Pebble Hills High School student completed 1,504 hours in a matter of eight months for Level 2 Certified Veterinary Assistant throughout his senior year.

KTSM had a one-on-one interview with senior Joshua Munoz about what sparked his interest, since he does not have any pets of his own.

“I always wanted to work with animals until while recently when I started volunteering at the animal shelter where I realized that veterinarian work is actually pretty interesting,” Munoz said.

His professor, Ms. Bean – Rodecap, says out of all the students receiving level one, Munoz earned level two. Adding that he would volunteer at the El Paso Animals Services shelter almost every week to learn hands on training.

“The classes helped me study for the test that I had to take, and then a lot of the other hands-on materials that I learned are from the shelter like draw blood and give shots,” said Munoz.

Pebble Hills High School Staff

Although earning level two can be challenging, Munoz says it was worth every hour, adding that he would pursue his degree in Animal Science at NMSU after he graduates this year.

“I figure I can get some boarding facilities, and have like horse stables, or have a little ranch. But if anything, going from dog and cats, I think amphibians would be cool, but I think exotics would be fun.”

According to the Education Department of Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Munoz is one of two students in the Lone Star State to complete the certification for approximately four total high schools in recent memory.

The requirements for level one certification are 500 clinical classroom hours and to pass the exam. As for Level two, it’s an additional of 1,000 clinical hours and a second exam, which is what Munoz completed.

