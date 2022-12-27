EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the Pebble Hills High School band were stranded in Chicago this past week due to several cancelation flights from Southwest Airlines.

A massive winter storm has been taking over the U.S., most of the severity focusing on locations such as Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

According to the Pebble Hills band director, Maximo Sierra, the band arrived in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 17 to perform at the Midwest conference, an international conference for music educators.

The band was supposed to depart on Thursday, Dec. 22, however their flight was canceled due to weather conditions. The group was then granted new tickets for Sunday, Dec. 25 but that flight also ended up being canceled, causing the group to split in order to make it home for Christmas.

One group flew to Denver and another to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas. Another group had to stay behind in Chicago, arriving home on Tuesday Dec. 27. Sierra says he is the last one to leave Chicago and is set to depart on Wednesday, Dec. 28.