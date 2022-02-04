EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cafe Cocol is a new hacienda style cafe in Socorro looking to bring in people from all over to try their staple mazapan latte.

Located on Socorro road within Hacienda Apodaca, Cafe Cocol opened up just a few weeks ago after starting preparations last year.

KTSM reported back in September of 2021 when the owner Lizbeth Carlos said what made her think of the name “Cocol.”

She explained her grandfather used to ask for his coffee by saying “dame mi cocol,” and it stuck with her as a memory she will always gladly recall; drinking afternoon coffee with her grandparents.

Their food menu consists mainly of breakfast and lunch items like their unique croissant sandwiches paired with a creamy tomato soup.

However, their staple menu items are served in a cup-like their Abuelita latte and Mazapan latte.

“We do have the Abuelita latte. It’s going to be a choco latte, and then we have a mazapan latte which people have been going crazy over,” she explained.

Carlos said they also plan on adding beer and wine to their repertoire of beverages and some new dinner-like dishes some time this year.

The space is quite open and allows one to walk around freely and admire the interior of the old hacienda.

For this reason, Carlos said they also use it as a gallery space for local artists who display their work, which is also available for purchase.

“I like to mention it as Socorro’s new art district,” said Carlos.

She explained their goal is to start organizing farmer’s markets once the weather gets warmer.