EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation had a little party on Tuesday night, Aug. 1.

The PDNCF held a reception at El Paso Community College’s administrative headquarters to celebrate its 2023 scholarship recipients, their families and community donors who fund scholarships benefiting the Borderland.

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation houses nearly 40 scholarship funds and has awarded $1.35 million in scholarships to hundreds of students during the past decade.

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation was established in 2013 to “support the philanthropic goals of individuals, families, corporations, foundations and nonprofit organizations,” according to a news release sent out by the organization.