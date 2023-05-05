EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 350 people from the “nonprofit” community gathered at the third annual Reimagine conference, put on by the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

The conference, held May 3 at the Starlight Event Center, was an “opportunity for executive leadership, staff and board members to come together to think, develop, network, and grow their organizations to better serve the residents of the Paso del Norte region,” according to a news release.

The foundation says guest speakers addressed organizational development, digital transportation, workforce opportunities, challenges and fundraising.

Speakers included: Rose Gailey of Heidrick and Struggles; Jonathan (J.J.) Childress of Microsoft TechSpark; Leila Melendez of Workforce Solutions Borderplex and more.

Paso Del Norte Community Foundation’s Reimagine Nonprofit Conference.

“Our non-profit community is filled with dedicated individuals working to address a wide range of needs,” said Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO Tracy Yellen.

For more information on the conference and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s upcoming events, visit pdnfoundation.org.