EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso Del Norte Health and Community foundations have given back to the Borderland over $33.7 million through grants and charitable donations in 2022, according to the organizations’ annual report.

The foundation says they partner with non-profit organizations and community partners to “improve health, education, social services, economic development and quality of life” in the Borderland.

Under the Paso Del Norte umbrella, there is also a third organization that seeks to improve the lives of people in Ciudad Juarez.

Together, the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation and Paso Del Norte Community Foundation combined to award $33.7 million in grants and charitable expenses in 2022. Fundacion Paso Del Norte mobilized an additional $1.153 million.

Since their inception in 1995, they have given out a total of $324.6 million, according to annual reports.

The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation focuses on healthy living, disease prevention and management and health leadership. The health foundation has invested a total of $13.7 million in grants and donations in the past year.

The following is what the $13.7 million in grants and donations went towards:

Healthy Living – Invested $4.9 million in grants to 55 entities to increase quality programs for youth, educate parents and educators to reduce teen vaping and construct new trail segments.

Disease Prevention and Management – Awarded $3.7 million through 40 grants to prevent diabetes and mental illness. This included work with the Diabetes Alliance to expand awareness of educational resources and promote the Diabetes, Now What? campaign. Also supports the El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium in partnership with Paso del Norte Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

Health Leadership – Provided $2.7 million to support 21 grants in leadership development for executives, boards of directors and nonprofit organizations. Leverages resources through partnerships, invests in strategic initiatives and catalytic projects and responds to immediate needs for benefit of the region’s health.

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation focuses on philanthropic giving, nonprofit investment, community projects and community resilience. The community foundation has given over $19.9 million in grants and donations.

The following is what the $19.9 million in grants and donations went towards:

Philanthropic Giving – Welcomed 26 new funds to the community of philanthropy and grew endowment assets as part of more than 200 Donor-Advised and Designated Funds to $14 million. Over $200,000 in scholarships were awarded in partnership with 38 scholarship funds.

Community Projects – Partnered with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Art Museum Foundation to support design and community engagement for the Downtown Deck Plaza and Star Ceiling projects, respectively.

Nonprofit Investment – Hosted the second annual Nonprofit Conference: Reimagine!, led an inaugural Gator Tank, a fast-pitched competition meant to bolster local nonprofits with chances to win up to $18,000 in cash prizes and raised $1.2 million for 222 nonprofit organizations.

Community Resilience – In partnership with the City and County of El Paso, provided $12 million in rental assistance as part of the EP Rent Help program, bringing a total rental assistance to $38 million for over 8,500 tenants in need from 2020-2022.

The Fundación Paso del Norte was established in 2015 to leverage partnerships to improve quality of life in Ciudad Juarez and further binational philanthropy, according to the foundation. The foundation has donated over $2 million with the help of donors and partners.

Investing in Quality of Life – With matching fund support from the Hunt Family Foundation, partnered with FICOSEC to establish a permanent fund to jointly invest $494,000 in programs to prevent gender violence. The Fundación’s Challenge Grant supported eight organizations with more than $138,000 in grants and matching funds. Granted an additional $210,000 from education, culture and COVID-19 response designated funds.

High-impact Initiatives – Launched a second cohort of REALIZE Executive in Juarez to provide training to 18 nonprofit leaders, hosted a conference for women’s empowerment and organized the seventh annual Juárez en Acción campaign, with a record participation of 19,273 volunteers.