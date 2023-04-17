EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation has awarded 12 grants through the Healthy Kids Initiative, totaling in $1.2 million of aide.

The initiative helps the community by engaging and improving health concerns in disconnected youth and young adults living in the Paso Del Norte region, according to the release sent by the foundation.

The foundation says they refer to “disconnected youth” as people from the age of 5 to 17 who are not involved in out-of-school activities or not working.

The foundation adds that “disconnected youth adults” are people from the age of 16 to 24 who are not in school or working.

The following are the 12 grants that have been awarded throughout the community:

Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council – $148.691.40. The grant is being used towards serving 100 new disconnected youth, offering summer camp and training for adult volunteers through a Scouting Specialist-led program in El Paso, Hudspeth, Doña Ana, Otero and Luna counties.

Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces, Inc. – $93,785.80. The grant is being used towards serving 100 new disconnected youth, offering summer camp and training adult volunteers through a Scouting Specialist-led program in El Paso, Hudspeth, Doña Ana, Otero and Luna counties.

Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso – $5,259.10. The grant is being used towards supporting a planning grant to expand programming for disconnected youth.

Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, A.C. – $156,200.00. The grant is being used towards implementing out-of-school programs in five centers for 800 disconnected youth ages 8 to 17 and provide job training/skill development for employability to 100 young adults ages 16 to 24 who are unemployed and not in school across Ciudad Juarez.

Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico – $200,000.00. The grant is going towards providing out-of-school and summer entrepreneur programming for at least 100 new disconnected youth, ages 5 to 17 and retain at least 100 participants from 2022 in Doña Ana and Luna counties.

Creative Kids, Inc. – $157,492.50. The grant was used towards recruiting 130 new disconnected youth ages, 5 to 17, in Fabens and San Elizario for a year-round arts-based program and maintain the artists in residence volunteer model.

Desarrollo Juvenil del Norte, A.C. – $69,369.76. The grant is being used towards providing out-of-school time and summer programming to 200 disconnected youth, ages 8 to 17, through music, art, theater, dance and sports-related activities in three centers located in marginalized areas of Juarez.

Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks Wilderness Inc. – $92,400.00. The grant is being used to provide out-of-school programming to 100 disconnected youth, ages 5 to 17 through outdoor activities in Doña Ana County.

Organizacion Popular Independiente, A.C. – $165,269.62. The grant is being used to provide out-of-school programming to 700 disconnected youth, ages 5-17, through music, art, dance and sports activities in the southwest and northeast of Juarez.

Salud y Desarrollo Comunitario de Cd. Juárez, A.C. – $55,330.00. The grant is being used towards providing out-of-school and summer programming to 250 disconnected youth, ages 6 to 17, in the western area of Ciudad Juarez.

Salud y Desarrollo Comunitario de Cd. Juáreaz, A.C . – $97,625.00. The grant is being used to provide out-of-school and summer programming to 350 disconnected youth, ages 5 to 17, in the rural URBI Villa del Campo community in southeast Ciudad Juárez.

Young Women's Preparatory Network – $30,000. The grant is being used to provide out-of-school time and camp programs for at least 150 disconnected young girls, ages 10-17, at the Young Women's Leadership Academy in El Paso.

For more information, on these grants or the Healthy Kids Initiative, contact Sandra Day at sday@pdnfouncation.org or 915-218-2617.

