PD Update: Alleged drunk driver who crashed into Northeast El Paso home now facing murder charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 41-year-old woman who crashed into a Northeast El Paso home is now facing murder charges.

Ruriko Denison, 87, who was hit by a vehicle while sleeping in her own home early Monday morning died Friday at UMC according to El Paso Police.

Cantu’s charge was upgraded to Murder upon Deninson’s passing due to Cantu’s past DWI arrests, police said.

As previously reported, police investigators say Margaret Cantu was driving south on Kenworthy when she crashed into Denison’s bedroom while she was sleeping.

According to a press release, Cantu was intoxicated at the time and was initially charged with Intoxication Assault.

Denison was transported to UMC with multiple injuries including a fractured leg, right wrist, lower back and jaw injuries. She died as a result of her injuries on Friday.

Cantu has four prior DWI convictions, the most recent in April of 2017. Court records show she was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty in that case but was released after credit for time served.

A police report claims Cantu also drove through a park before crashing into Denison’s bedroom.

Cantu was booked on a $1,000,000 bond.