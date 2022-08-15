BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department addressed a Facebook post circulating nationally about a serial killer on the loose as a hoax.

According to police, after investigating the validity of a post made by Nicole Smolly on the McAllen Tx Buy Sell Trade page on Facebook, it was discovered that similar posts have been circulating throughout the nation.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in McAllen TX, IA my friend was almost taken by him,” the post read. “He drives a truck with led lights and hits cars of women alone and once they pull over he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with led lights keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.“

Police say the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has encountered the same post and confirmed that it is not a real incident.

In an effort to prevent panic in Brownsville, the Police Department’s post let the public know that not every social media post is accurate and that the community should fact-check before sharing posts of this nature.