EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy and two other people were placed into custody Saturday morning after what El Paso Police are calling a “morning crime spree.”

Police say the case involves an aggravated assault and at least two aggravated robberies that were reported Saturday morning, El Paso Police said.

Police working on the Black History Parade along Piedras on Saturday were made aware of a person with a gun inside the Coconuts Bar and Grill, on the 800 block of Piedras. Officers later learned that an aggravated assault had taken place inside the bar.

Officers also learned that at least two aggravated robberies were reported Saturday morning, one of which was the hold-up of convenience store.

No further information has been released but we will update this story as soon as we learn more.