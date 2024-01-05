BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly placing an officer in a chokehold during his arrest, authorities said.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

Jesus Rodriguez, 33, was charged with resisting arrest, resisting transport, assault family violence, harassment of a public servant, unlawful restraint, assault of a public servant and aggravated assault against a public servant, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

At 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, authorities responded to an assault at the Rosemont of El Dorado apartments, located at the 100 block of Robindale Road.

At the scene, a responding officer heard a woman and man yelling from inside the apartment. According to the release, the woman yelled at the man, identified as Rodriguez, to open the door.

The officer attempted to open the door but Rodriguez restrained the woman from opening the door, according to the release. The officer was able to make entry into the apartment and a physical altercation began between Rodriguez and the officer.

During the altercation, Rodriguez placed the officer in a chokehold for several seconds, police said.

Authorities were attempting to detain Rodriguez, but he resisted arrest.

Officers were later able to successfully place him under arrest and transport him to the Brownsville City Jail. While en route to the jail, he continued to be uncooperative by slamming and kicking the windows inside the unit.

Police said, while at the city jail, Rodriguez spat at one of the officers who was processing him.

Rodriguez was arraigned on Tuesday and given a total bond of $245,000,