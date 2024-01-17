EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man from Tornillo was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after he was seen pleasuring himself in a Socorro parking lot, according to the Socorro Police Department.

Police say they responded just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Vista Market Quality Market Socorro, located on 10005 Alameda Ave., in reference to an indecent exposure that had just happened in the parking lot.

Police say they met with a witness who stated that Raul Alex Marquez-Robles, 23, was seen “masturbating in the parking lot.”

Police say before they arrived at the scene, Marquez-Robles fled the area. However, officers were able to find him a short time later in the parking of a Walmart Neighborhood Market, located on 10301 Alameda Ave.

Marquez-Robles was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for indecent exposure and unlawful carrying of weapons with a total bond of $5,000.