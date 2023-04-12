EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police say a juvenile was taken to a local hospital after they responded to a stabbing at Hanks High School on Wednesday, April 12.

Officers say they responded to the call at around 4:22 p.m. and add that the incident did not occur at the high school.

Police say the juvenile went to the school asking for medical attention and to report the incident. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released. Stay with KTSM 9 News as we gather more information.