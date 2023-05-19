EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man after a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Hobbs, New Mexico on Thursday, May 18.

Police say the three individuals were being sought by the Hobbs New Mexico Police Department after they responded to a Walmart store in the area at around 2:07 a.m., in reference to a shooting that left a man dead.

A “be on the look-out” report was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies after the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle out of Hobbs, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

Officials say the vehicle was located in Texas by the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from deputies and a high chase pursuit was ensued, eventually traveling across three counties, according to officials.

Officials say a call was made to the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office at around 5:40 p.m. about the chase being westbound on I-10. Spike strips were then initiated and the driver from the stolen vehicle reportedly avoided them, leading deputies through Main Street in Van Horn, Texas, according to officials.

The vehicle then got back on I-10 and headed west into Hudspeth County and then exited off into Sierra Blanca, Texas where it pitted off the roadway.

Officials say the high-speed pursuit reached 111 mph and was initiated in Pecos, Texas by the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and ended in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The suspects and the stolen vehicle were taken into custody by the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.