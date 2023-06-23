The dog has now found an adoptive home where he lives with several other animals.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog in the throat with a box cutter, officials said.

John Schaffer was arrested Thursday on a charge of animal cruelty-torture, according to a news release from San Antonio Animal Care Services.

On April 27, officers responded to a home at the 200 block of Coopwood Avenue where a man threatened to kill the family dog before stabbing it.

The dog, a young male American Staffordshire Terrier, was brought to a clinic with a deep puncture to its neck.

After extensive treatment, the dog, now named “Zander,” was first fostered by a pair of ACS officers. Zander has now found an adoptive home where he lives with several other animal companions, the release stated.

Schaffer will face up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.