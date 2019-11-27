PD: 21- year- old male charged after hitting officer with vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- UPDATE: El Paso Police says 21-year-old Elijah Andres Miranda was arrested after hitting an officer with a vehicle on Tuesday night.

A police press release says Miranda was arrested after hitting an officer with a vehicle while fleeing the scene of a family violence call.

Officers responded to a family violence call shortly after 8 p.m. involving a subject with a gun and who was also wanted for burglary.

This happened on the 8300 block of Carpenter Drive, police say.

Investigators say Miranda ran out of the residence, got into his car and reversed out of the driveway hitting an officer while doing so.

According to the release El Paso Sheriffs, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, TX DPS Air and Horizon PD went out on a chase to arrest Miranda.

EPPD units finally arrested Miranda after a foot chase and a brief struggle.

Investigators say the family violence incident that started the call occurred in Horizon City.

Officials say Miranda was charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Burglary of Building.

21-year-old Elijah Andres Miranda has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $69,000 bond.

EPPD said the officer’s injuries were not serious.