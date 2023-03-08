EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Las Cruces.
Police say 16-year-old Ysabella Montoya left a note which stated she was headed to Mexico. Police add that she took the family dog with her.
She was last seen by her family at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Montoya is described to be 5’1, 110 pounds, has dark brown hair, green eyes and has a scar above her left eye.
Anyone with information on Ysabella Montoya’s whereabouts is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.