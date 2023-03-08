EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Las Cruces.

Police say 16-year-old Ysabella Montoya left a note which stated she was headed to Mexico. Police add that she took the family dog with her.

The Las Cruces Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Ysabella Montoya. Courtesy of LCPD.

She was last seen by her family at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Montoya is described to be 5’1, 110 pounds, has dark brown hair, green eyes and has a scar above her left eye.

Anyone with information on Ysabella Montoya’s whereabouts is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.