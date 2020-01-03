Paul Foster purchasing two of downtown El Paso’s largest buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin Mountain Investments Limited Partnership, under the direction of Paul Foster, announced the purchase of several properties from Borderplex Realty Trust.

The properties include the One San Jacinto Plaza and Wells Fargo Plaza, which are two of the largest office towers in downtown El Paso, according to a release.

The purchase also includes the parking garages at One San Jacinto Plaza and at Wells Fargo Plaza, as well as other properties and land parcels in downtown El Paso, the release said.

According to Franklin Mountain Property Services, they will employ the 14-member Borderplex Realty Trust property management team currently led by Ms. Jamie Gallagher.

Franklin Mountain Investments’ current property management team at the Mills Plaza Properties will also become part of the Franklin Mountain Property Services team. Ms. Gallagher will lead the new combined team which will include a total of 32 employees, the release said.

“We are thrilled to have this team joining the Franklin Mountain family of companies. This acquisition furthers our commitment to downtown El Paso, and we are pleased to bring all the properties and tenants together as part of the ongoing development and revitalization of downtown El Paso,” said Paul Foster of Franklin Mountain Investments Limited Partnership in a release.