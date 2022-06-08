KANSAS CITY (KXAN) — Texan Patrick Mahomes has officially brought another piece of his home state to the Kansas City area.

Mahomes, as part of the franchisee group KMO Burger, opened the first Whataburger in Kansas City Tuesday.

The new restaurant will be the fifth Whataburger in the Kansas City area, following corporate-owned restaurant openings in Lee’s Summit, Independence, Overland Park and Blue Springs, according to a press release.

“As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in the statement. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a Tyler native who played college football at Texas Tech.

KMO Burger plans to open 30 Whataburgers over the next seven years throughout Kansas and Missouri.

While the fast-food restaurant is a Texas staple, its ownership is no longer based in Texas. The Whataburger founders sold their majority stake to BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a merchant bank based in Chicago, in 2019.