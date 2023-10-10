HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston pastor is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member hundreds of times and impregnating her.

Pastor Robert L. Carter is in jail Monday after he turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

Court documents showed the abuse went on for decades.

When the girl turned 16, she allegedly had Carter’s baby. He is accused of dropping the child off at a nearby fire station.

According to the documents, Carter was married to the girl’s mother at the time.

Carter is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Harris County Jail.