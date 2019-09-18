Passenger riding with Joel Garcia during crash testifies, jail phone calls exposed in third day of trial

The intoxication manslaughter trial against Joel Garcia continued on Wednesday as the man that was riding in the car with Garcia at the time of the crash took the stand.

Passenger and former friend Enrique Gaucin said he hasn’t talked to Garcia since the night of the crash. On Wednesday, Gaucin testified both him and Garcia were drunk that night.

Gaucin said Garcia was “obviously drunk” when they left El Cubo bar before the deadly crash happened.



He mentioned he wasn’t aware of the speed Garcia was going because he was looking down on his phone.



Gaucin testified he saw a white car coming on Vista Del Sol two times, however did not say anything or give any warnings to Garcia.



When the crash happened, Gaucin said he knocked out due to impact and woke up because of the heat from the flames. He said he saw Garcia on the floor and helped pull him up, then checked on the others involved.



Gaucin explained he saw one person on the ground and asked them if they were okay; however he heard no response back.

Inside the courtroom, Gaucin testified he told police on scene and prosecutors in a previous interview him and Garcia were drunk.



When prosecutors asked him in court why he went inside the car if he knew Garcia was drunk, Gaucin responded, “I didn’t think it through.” He then shared to the jury he has not talked to Garcia since the night of the crash.

Later on in the trial, the phone calls that Garcia had with friends and family while he was in custody were played out in the courtroom.



The jury heard only three calls Garcia made while in jail. One to his mother, girlfriend at the time, and another male.



While talking to his mom, he told her, “I told the lawyer everything went to black.” His mother responded, “I don’t understand why the hell you went drinking. You could’ve waited until the weekend…you could have died.”



Garcia’s mother also said, “If this doesn’t change your ways I don’t know what will.”



In another phone call with a male, Garcia kept saying everything went to hell that night. He also said, “How could I be so stupid. I remember having a shot and after that, that’s it.”



Towards the end of that call Garcia said, “What mattered the most to me was the car.”



Court is expected to call charges against Garcia on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and will have closing arguments.